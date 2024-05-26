Cannes 2024: Payal Kapadia becomes first Indian to clinch Grand Prix award for ‘All We Imagine as Light’
Payal Kapadia won the Grand Prix at Cannes for 'All We Imagine as Light,' the first Indian entry in 30 years. Kapadia dedicated the award to the three leading ladies of the film and emphasized the importance of friendship and solidarity among women.
