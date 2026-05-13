Cannes 2026 opens with Peter Jackson tribute, Jane Fonda’s remarks and James Franco return on Day 1

The 79th Cannes Film Festival opened on Tuesday night with a ceremony that blended cinema celebration, politics and major red carpet appearances as filmmakers and actors arrived on the French Riviera for the start of the 2026 edition.

The opening ceremony at the Palais des Festivals was led by a tribute to New Zealand filmmaker Peter Jackson, who received an honorary Palme d’Or for his contribution to cinema and filmmaking technology.

Peter Jackson honoured at opening ceremony Jackson, best known for directing The Lord of the Rings trilogy, was introduced by actor Elijah Wood before accepting the award.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who was honored at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 opening ceremony? ⌵ New Zealand filmmaker Peter Jackson was honored with an honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 opening ceremony for his contributions to cinema. Barbra Streisand also received an Honorary Palme d’Or. 2 What notable figures made political remarks at Cannes 2026? ⌵ Veteran actor Jane Fonda delivered remarks on cinema, resistance, and artistic freedom. Scottish screenwriter Paul Laverty criticized the blacklisting of actors, and jury president Park Chan-wook defended political expression in filmmaking. 3 Why did James Franco's return to the Cannes red carpet attract attention? ⌵ James Franco's appearance at Cannes marked his return to major film festivals after years of reduced visibility, following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and a settled lawsuit. 4 What films are competing for the Palme d’Or at Cannes 2026? ⌵ Twenty-two films are competing for the Palme d’Or at Cannes 2026, including works by Pedro Almodóvar, Asghar Farhadi, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, and James Gray, among others. 5 How did Alia Bhatt make a statement at Cannes 2026? ⌵ Alia Bhatt attended Cannes 2026 as a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, wearing a custom white couture gown designed by Yash Patil with hand-painted artwork inspired by 1950s fashion and the French Riviera.

A live performance of The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ followed the tribute, referencing Jackson’s acclaimed documentary series The Beatles: Get Back.

Speaking during the ceremony, Jackson described the recognition as “one of the greatest privileges” of his career and joked that he had “never figured out why” he was receiving the honour.

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The award marked one of the major moments of the festival’s opening night, which focused heavily on established international filmmakers and industry veterans.

Jane Fonda and jury members bring politics to Cannes Politics also featured prominently during the festival’s first day.

Veteran actor Jane Fonda helped officially declare the festival open alongside Chinese actor Gong Li and delivered remarks centred on cinema, resistance and artistic freedom.

Members of this year’s competition jury also addressed international political issues during press appearances earlier in the day.

Scottish screenwriter Paul Laverty criticised what he described as the blacklisting of actors over comments related to Gaza, while jury president Park Chan-wook defended political expression in filmmaking.

Cannes has historically served as both a film showcase and a platform for wider political debate, with global conflicts and freedom of expression remaining recurring themes throughout recent editions.

James Franco returns to the Cannes red carpet Among the night’s most closely watched arrivals was James Franco, whose appearance marked a return to Cannes after years of reduced public visibility.

Franco’s appearance drew particular attention because the actor has largely stayed away from major Hollywood events and film festivals in recent years following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and a lawsuit involving former acting students, which he settled in 2021.

Franco attended the opening ceremony alongside Izabel Pakzad and appeared on the red carpet ahead of the screening of opening film The Electric Kiss, directed by Pierre Salvadori.

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The actor’s presence drew significant media attention as photographers and international press gathered outside the Palais des Festivals.

Other notable attendees on the opening night included Heidi Klum, Alfonso Cuarón, Bong Joon Ho, Joan Collins and Demi Moore.

Cannes 2026 competition begins This year’s Cannes Film Festival runs until 23 May and features 22 films competing for the Palme d’Or.

The competition line-up includes new films from Pedro Almodóvar, Asghar Farhadi, Ryusuke Hamaguchi and James Gray.

Festival organisers have acknowledged a smaller Hollywood studio presence this year, with industry uncertainty and rising production costs affecting participation.

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