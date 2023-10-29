comScore
'Can't believe Chandler Bing's gone': Netizens react to news of Friends actor Matthew Perry passing away

Friends actor Matthew Perry reportedly died in his Los Angeles based home. The actor famously portrayed the character of Chandler Bing, making him a fan favourite.

FILE - Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2002, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Perry, who starred Chandler Bing in the hit series "Friends," has died. He was 54. The Emmy-nominated actor was found dead of an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ, which was the first to report the news. Both outlets cited unnamed sources confirming Perry's death. His publicists and other representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment. (AP Photo/Chris Weeks, File) (AP)
Friends actor Matthew Perry has reportedly died at his home in Los Angeles. The LA Times, citing law enforcement sources, said Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home and could not be resuscitated.

In a statement Warner Bros. Television Group said (as quoted by AP), “Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family… The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

Perry played the role of Chandler Bing in the 90s sitcom show which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, co-starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow. Perry had also received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002 for his performance in the sitcom. The series was one of television’s biggest hits and till holds the same amount of popularity.

However, what wasn't known during the show's run on NBC were Perry's addictions and his compulsion to make audiences laugh, AP reported, citing the actor's memoir.

In his memoir, Perry wrote, “I felt like I was gonna die if the live audience didn’t laugh, and that’s not healthy for sure. But I could sometimes say a line and the audience wouldn’t laugh and I would sweat and sometimes go into convulsions,"

The ‘Friends’ star added, “If I didn’t get the laugh I was supposed to get I would freak out. I felt that every single night. This pressure left me in a bad place. I also knew of the six people making that show, only one of them was sick."

Netizens react to Mathew Perry passing away:

Social media was filled with grief as users reacted to the news of the death of their beloved 'Chandler Bing', the character portrayed by Perry in the hit sitcom.

Some users on X shared their favourite Chandler Bing moments from Friends, while others expressed shock and sadness at the sudden loss.

Updated: 29 Oct 2023, 08:49 AM IST
