Friends actor Matthew Perry has reportedly died at his home in Los Angeles. The LA Times, citing law enforcement sources, said Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home and could not be resuscitated.

In a statement Warner Bros. Television Group said (as quoted by AP), “Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family… The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

Perry played the role of Chandler Bing in the 90s sitcom show which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, co-starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow. Perry had also received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002 for his performance in the sitcom. The series was one of television’s biggest hits and till holds the same amount of popularity.

However, what wasn't known during the show's run on NBC were Perry's addictions and his compulsion to make audiences laugh, AP reported, citing the actor's memoir.

In his memoir, Perry wrote, “I felt like I was gonna die if the live audience didn’t laugh, and that’s not healthy for sure. But I could sometimes say a line and the audience wouldn’t laugh and I would sweat and sometimes go into convulsions,"

The ‘Friends’ star added, “If I didn’t get the laugh I was supposed to get I would freak out. I felt that every single night. This pressure left me in a bad place. I also knew of the six people making that show, only one of them was sick."

Netizens react to Mathew Perry passing away:

Social media was filled with grief as users reacted to the news of the death of their beloved 'Chandler Bing', the character portrayed by Perry in the hit sitcom.

Some users on X shared their favourite Chandler Bing moments from Friends, while others expressed shock and sadness at the sudden loss.