'Can't believe Chandler Bing's gone': Netizens react to news of Friends actor Matthew Perry passing away
Friends actor Matthew Perry reportedly died in his Los Angeles based home. The actor famously portrayed the character of Chandler Bing, making him a fan favourite.
Friends actor Matthew Perry has reportedly died at his home in Los Angeles. The LA Times, citing law enforcement sources, said Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home and could not be resuscitated.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!