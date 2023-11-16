'Can't leave a vacuum': Israel President Isaac Herzog speaks on rebuilding Gaza, says India has a 'lot to contribute'
Israel-Hamas war update: Israel President Herzog highlighted the need to prevent the re-emergence of Hamas in Gaza after the war ends and suggested India's potential contribution to post-conflict ideas.
What would happen after the end of the Israel Hamas conflict? Israel President Isaac Herzog said on Thursday his country would have to maintain a strong force in the Gaza for the near future to prevent Palestinian militant group Hamas from re-emerging in the strip. He also emphasised on the role India can play by contributing to post-conflict ideas.
Herzog lauded India, saying, "We believe that India advocates peace. It's very impressive. I would say, one of the greatest countries on earth and India can definitely pursue the voice of reason and security for Israel and peace for the region."
"I want to express a clear message of affection and friendship to the people of India, wherever they are and the leadership of India," he added.
The Israel President's statement came as Israeli army continues to fight militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The Israel Hamas war
Israel launched a war against Hamas, that rules Gaza, after militants rampaged through southern Israel on October 7. Israel said 1,200 people were killed and some 240 people taken hostage in the deadliest day of its 75-year-old history.
Israel has put Gaza's population of 2.3 million under siege and carried out an aerial bombardment. Gaza health officials, considered reliable by the United Nations, say about 11,500 Palestinians are confirmed killed, around 40% of them children, and more are buried under the rubble.
Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ABC News that Israel will "for an indefinite period" have security responsibility of the enclave after the war but the United States pushed back saying Palestinians should govern Gaza once Israel ends its war against Hamas.
