What would happen after the end of the Israel Hamas conflict? Israel President Isaac Herzog said on Thursday his country would have to maintain a strong force in the Gaza for the near future to prevent Palestinian militant group Hamas from re-emerging in the strip. He also emphasised on the role India can play by contributing to post-conflict ideas.

In an interview with the Financial Times, he questioned what will happen in Gaza if Israel "pulls back" from the city. "...then who will take over?" he asked.

Follow Israel-Hamas War LIVE updates here

Raising concerns over Gaza becoming a terrorist hub, Herzog said, "We (Israel) can't leave a vacuum. We have to think about what will be the mechanism; there are many ideas that are thrown in the air...But no one will want to turn this place, Gaza, into a terror base again".

Herzog told FT that Israel's government was discussing many ideas about how Gaza would be run once the war between Israel and Hamas ends. He added that he assumed that the United States and "our neighbours in the region" would have some involvement in the post-conflict order.

In another interview with news agency ANI, the Israeli president said one of the challenges before his country to "rebuild Gaza" and to make "sure that Gaza is a safe haven and a peaceful place".

"...I say that the day after, part of the issue will be how do we rebuild Gaza again and how we make sure that Gaza is a safe haven and a peaceful place. That would be it," he told ANI.

On India's role

When asked about the role can India play amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Isaac Herzog said the next step after making Gaza a "safe haven" is to "speak about doing business with the Mediterranean and having Israelis and Palestinians have a true dialogue".

“India has a lot to contribute to all these ideas," he added.