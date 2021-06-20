Capital gains: A century-old tax break gets a rush of attention

For example, say that Robert has stock worth $100,000 that he bought for $10,000. If he sells it before he dies, he’ll owe up to $21,420 of federal tax on his $90,000 gain. But if he dies without selling his income tax will be zero, leaving more for heirs. Although Robert’s estate could owe estate tax on the full $100,000 value of the shares if his assets exceed $11.7 million (in 2021), this levy can often be reduced with planning.