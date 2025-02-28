Captured North Koreans describe fighting for Russia in a war they didn’t understand
Matthew Luxmoore , Dasl Yoon , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 28 Feb 2025, 12:36 PM IST
SummaryThe two soldiers thought they would be fighting South Korean troops and were told to kill themselves rather than be captured.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Two North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine knew nothing about the war they were sent to fight. They were handed Kalashnikov rifles and told they would be facing off against South Koreans who were aiding Ukraine.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less