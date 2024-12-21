A car drove into a crowd at a Christmas market in the eastern German town of Magdeburg, broadcaster MDR and other local media said on Friday, citing a local government official. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At least one person was killed and several were injured, MDR's report said, citing local police. The report said the suspected driver of the car had been arrested.

A video published by newspaper Bild showed people trying to help what appeared to be multiple injured victims at a crowded Christmas market.

"I estimate there are at least 20 ambulances here, a lot of firefighters, and I can see the police helicopter circling in the sky," an MDR reporter said during a live broadcast, adding that there were a lot of armed police on site.

Eyewitnesses told MDR that the car drove straight into the crowd at the market, in the direction of the town hall.

"This is a terrible event, especially now in the days before Christmas," head of Saxony-Anhalt state government Reiner Haseloff told MDR, adding that he was on his way to Magdeburg.

Police and the local government's spokesperson were not immediately available for comment.