Car makers are churning out profits—from the passenger seat
Enough consumers are still paying very high vehicle prices to pad auto makers’ earnings, but investors won’t give them credit for a situation largely beyond their control
It was a banner quarter for many global car makers, but with so many speed bumps ahead the applause may be brief.
Ford, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis and even longtime laggard Renault have reported strong earnings in recent days. The gloomy tone set early by Tesla and General Motors, which have suffered more than their fair share of production problems in the second quarter, turned out to be misleading. Ford got the strongest share-price reaction, up 6% Thursday.
Volkswagen was the most profitable company in absolute terms, with first-half operating income of €12.8 billion, equivalent to $13.1 billion, well up on the same period of previous years. The German giant fired CEO Herbert Diess last week because he ruffled too many feathers, not for poor financial performance. The equivalent number at Stellantis was almost as good, at €10.3 billion. A blockbuster 18.1% adjusted operating margin for its Chrysler business in Detroit makes GM and Ford look like slouchers.
The common theme was that, amid a global vehicle shortage, enough consumers are still willing to pay high prices to keep manufacturers’ profits at a very healthy level despite persistent production constraints, including the continuing semiconductor shortage and Covid-related lockdowns in China. Falling used-car prices and some red flags in the macroeconomic data aren’t yet feeding through to auto maker results.
In response to questions about weakening demand, many companies pointed to long waiting lists for their products. Volkswagen Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz said the company’s order book would carry it through the first quarters of 2023. Detroit auto makers were more open about the risk that they won’t always be able to charge such steep prices. Vehicle-price inflation has been particularly extreme in the more car-dependent U.S.
Meanwhile, another supply-side risk is emerging in Europe. German industry uses natural gas as a power source and a feedstock, and Russia is delivering just enough fuel through the Nordstream pipeline to keep it on edge. Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen discussed contingency plans to use coal and oil instead of gas to run their factories, but the real threat comes from their suppliers—and their suppliers’ suppliers. The absence of some small but critical part could easily hold up vehicle production just as semiconductor supplies finally ease.
All in all, investors have valid macroeconomic and geopolitical reasons to sit on their hands, even as car makers report strong earnings. The result is low profit multiples with little prospect of picking up speed.
“Until the outlook is a bit clearer, car stocks are a macroeconomic football," says Michael Muders, a fund manager at Union Investment.
In some ways this is nothing new: Auto stocks tend to shine in the early stages of an economic recovery but snag single-digit multiples during normal times as investors don’t reward them for the enduring strength of their brands or industrial positions. There are valiant efforts under way at companies like Mercedes-Benz and Ford to take back control by lowering costs and better managing pricing. On the other hand, the past few years have offered plenty of reminders that car makers end up at the center of almost every macroeconomic storm, whether because of their long supply chains, high costs or expensive consumer products.
Strong results would mean so much more if car makers were unambiguously in the driving seat.
