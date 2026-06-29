Caracas hit by strong aftershock as Venezuela scrambles to recover from deadly twin quakes

A 4.6-magnitude aftershock struck north of Caracas on Monday morning, shaking the Venezuelan capital and the coastal city of La Guaira nearly five days after twin earthquakes devastated the country, Reuters and AFP reported.

No damage was immediately reported from the aftershock.

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The aftershock was felt shortly after 7 am local time as rescue teams continued searching for survivors trapped beneath the rubble of buildings brought down by last Wednesday's powerful earthquakes. Authorities also remain concerned about the structural stability of hundreds of buildings weakened by the initial tremors.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What magnitude were the earthquakes that struck Venezuela? ⌵ The earthquakes that struck Venezuela were measured at magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5. 2 Why are the first 72 hours critical after an earthquake? ⌵ The first 72 hours after an earthquake are critical because the chances of finding survivors decrease significantly after this period, making it vital for rescue operations to be swift. 3 How many people are reported missing after the earthquakes in Venezuela? ⌵ As of now, nearly 50,000 people are reported missing following the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela. 4 What kind of international assistance is Venezuela receiving after the earthquakes? ⌵ Venezuela is receiving international assistance in the form of relief supplies and search-and-rescue personnel from 24 countries, totaling over 521 tons of supplies and more than 2,700 rescue workers. 5 Should survivors of the earthquakes in Venezuela seek shelter? ⌵ Yes, survivors should seek shelter, as many have lost their homes and the authorities are setting up camps for those displaced by the earthquakes.

The death toll from the disaster has climbed to at least 1,500, Reuters reported. While search efforts have led to emotional rescues, including an infant and a woman who survived more than three days under collapsed debris, officials hope the arrival of additional international rescue teams and humanitarian aid will strengthen ongoing relief operations.

The earthquakes have further strained Venezuela's already fragile healthcare system, which has been grappling with years of economic and political challenges.

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Five days after the 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes struck within a minute of each other, more international search-and-rescue teams are reaching Venezuela. The twin quakes flattened buildings across the country's north, with the second earthquake ranking among the strongest to hit Venezuela in the past century.

Authorities said at least 68,900 people have been reported missing by their families. Disaster experts note that the first 72 hours after a major earthquake offer the highest chances of finding survivors, after which rescue missions increasingly shift towards recovering bodies.

Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, said electricity has been restored in La Guaira, the port city near the country's main international airport that was among the worst-hit areas. However, she acknowledged a severe shortage of heavy machinery and limited domestic manpower, leaving the government heavily dependent on international assistance.

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China has announced 100 million yuan (about $14.7 million) in disaster relief for Venezuela. According to Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, Beijing will send emergency relief supplies "as soon as possible" and provide satellite imagery of the affected regions to support rescue operations.

Chinese state media reported that eight Chinese nationals were killed in the earthquakes, while one person remains missing.

According to Delcy Rodríguez, 24 countries have so far sent 521 tonnes of relief supplies, 86 canine search units, and more than 2,700 search-and-rescue personnel to assist with relief and recovery efforts.

Rodriguez praised rescuers on Sunday, saying "we have rescued people who are still alive, and therefore these efforts will not be suspended."

"We always hold onto hope."

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Cardozo, the Tucacas volunteer, remained hopeful: "We're still here waiting. Let's see if we can get someone else out."

Twenty-four nations have sent 521 tons of supplies, 86 units with dogs trained to locate people trapped beneath the rubble and more than 2,700 search-and-rescue personnel, according to Rodriguez.

US helicopters ferried in aid, and 230 more US military personnel were arriving to help expand airport capacity and reopen a key seaport to boost relief efforts, the US Southern Command said.

The United States -- which captured Venezuela's former president Nicolas Maduro in a military raid on Caracas in January -- had already sent a 250-strong disaster response team.

The UN migration agency said that based on population and damage data, up to 6.76 million people could be affected, and would require shelter, water, sanitation, healthcare and essential relief items.

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Venezuela's worst earthquakes in more than a century have come after the oil-rich country endured more than a decade of economic collapse.

The crisis has hollowed out hospitals and public services, driving millions to leave the country.

The United Nations estimated $6.7 billion in physical damage -- equivalent to six percent of Venezuela's GDP.

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