Carbon capture plants- saviour or failure amid a raging climate crisis?2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 05:30 PM IST
- The carbon capture plant aims to stop most Carbon Dioxide emission from reaching the atmosphere and consequentially contributing to global warming.
Carbon capture plants are the emerging way to trap excess carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in a bid combat global warming. The latest country to embark on this development is the Rishi Sunak-led United Kingdom government.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×