Car-crash death rate surged in 2020
Drivers traveled less and at higher speeds during Covid-19 pandemic, leading to more deaths per mile
Last year, stay-at-home orders to combat Covid-19 cleared the roads of congestion. Fewer competing vehicles should have made driving safer—but instead, the rate of fatal crashes climbed as unimpeded speed demons put the pedal to the metal.
Now, traffic is back to normal in many areas, but some lead-footed drivers are still going full throttle.
