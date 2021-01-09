Subscribe
Home >News >World >Car-crash death rate surged in 2020
Police officers and workers remove a crashed car

Car-crash death rate surged in 2020

4 min read . 12:17 AM IST Jo Craven McGinty , The Wall Street Journal

Drivers traveled less and at higher speeds during Covid-19 pandemic, leading to more deaths per mile

Last year, stay-at-home orders to combat Covid-19 cleared the roads of congestion. Fewer competing vehicles should have made driving safer—but instead, the rate of fatal crashes climbed as unimpeded speed demons put the pedal to the metal.

Now, traffic is back to normal in many areas, but some lead-footed drivers are still going full throttle.

