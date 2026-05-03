Cargo ship attacked near Strait of Hormuz; Iran reviews US' response to proposal, Trump warns of military action

As the United States and Iran continue to work towards a framework agreement to end the war, which began in late February, ships continue to see disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz. A cargo ship on Sunday (local time) said that it was attacked near Hormuz by several small craft, AP reported.

According to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, all crew on the unidentified northbound ship were reported to be safe after the attack occurred in Sirik, Iran, east of the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials have reiterated that they control the arterial waterway, which has been effectively shut by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) since the war began. The IRGC further said that all ships that are not affiliated with the US or Israel can pass if they pay a toll.

Additionally, there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the first reported in the area since April 22, when a cargo ship reported coming under fire, the British military's monitor said. The threat level in the region continues to be critical, and Tehran has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz by attacking and threatening vessels.

Also Read | IRGC seizes two ships in Strait of Hormuz despite Trump extending ceasefire

Iranian patrol boats, some powered only by twin outboard motors, are small, fast, and difficult to detect. Last month, US President Donald Trump ordered the military to “shoot and kill” small Iranian boats that deploy mines in the strait.

US-Iran shaky ceasefire holds The fragile three-week ceasefire appears to be holding, though Trump on Saturday told journalists that further strikes remain a possibility. He said, "If they misbehave, if they do something bad — but right now, we'll see. It's a possibility that could happen, certainly."

This comes after Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister and a senior military official stated that Tehran is fully prepared to repel any aggression and that a fresh clash with Washington is likely. The developments came after the US rejected a 14-point proposal that Tehran sent to Pakistani mediators to negotiate with Washington to end the war and not just extend the ceasefire.

While Trump rejected the proposal on Friday, stating that he is unhappy and can't agree to give what Tehran wants, on Saturday, he told reporters that the plan is being reviewed, renewing hopes of a peace deal. However, shortly after, in a Truth Social post, he stated that he "can't imagine that it would be acceptable" and stressed Iran "has not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years."

Also Read | Iran proposal rejected by Trump would open Hormuz before nuclear talks: Official

What does Iran's latest proposal contain? According to reports, the Islamic Republic's 14-point proposal includes issues between the two sides to be resolved within a month and aims at ending the war, rather than extending the ceasefire, which has been in place since April 8. Shortly before the two-week ceasefire was set to expire on April 22, Trump extended the ceasefire indefinitely.

The proposal also sought the US to lift sanctions on Iran, end the naval blockade of Iranian ports, withdraw forces from the region, and cease all hostilities, including Israel’s operations in Lebanon, according to the semiofficial Nour News and Tasnim agencies, which have close ties to Iran's security organizations.

However, the proposal reportedly did not mention Iran's nuclear program and its enriched uranium, which has long been the central issue in tensions with Washington and one that Tehran would rather address later.

Trump has proposed a plan aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, located at the entrance to the Persian Gulf, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil and gas trade flows, along with significant volumes of fertilizer essential for agriculture worldwide.

Iran’s control over the strait, following the outbreak of conflict with the US and Israel on February 28, has disrupted global markets.

On Sunday, Iran’s deputy parliament speaker Ali Nikzad said Tehran would not retreat from its stance on the Strait of Hormuz or restore it to pre-war conditions, while visiting port facilities on strategic Larak Island. Nikzad does not hold decision-making authority in parliament.