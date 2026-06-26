Cargo ship struck by unknown projectile near Strait of Hormuz, UK Maritime Agency reports

A cargo vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center.

In an advisory issued to the shipping industry, the UKMTO said the incident occurred approximately 7.5 nautical miles southeast of Dahit, Oman. The projectile reportedly hit the vessel on its starboard side, causing damage to the ship’s bridge.

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“A cargo vessel has been hit on the starboard side by an unknown projectile, causing damage to the bridge,” the UKMTO said in its statement.

Despite the impact, authorities reported no casualties among the crew and no environmental pollution resulting from the incident. The vessel is understood to have continued its voyage.

The UKMTO did not identify the source of the projectile or provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding the attack. An investigation is expected to determine the nature and origin of the strike.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over maritime security in and around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical shipping routes through which a significant portion of global oil and gas exports transit each day.

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Following the event, the UKMTO urged vessels operating in the region to remain vigilant.

“Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO,” the agency said.

UN suspends ship evacuation plan Following the attack, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the United Nations agency responsible for shipping, paused a plan aimed at helping stranded vessels transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

The head of the IMO said the evacuation effort would remain on hold until safety guarantees could be confirmed for ships on the evacuation list and for commercial traffic operating in the region.

The strike occurred only hours after Iran warned shipping companies against using a newly established maritime route through the strait that was backed by the IMO and regional partners.

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Iran warns against alternative shipping corridor Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy issued a warning on Thursday, carried by state-run IRNA news agency, condemning the new route as unauthorized and dangerous.

According to the statement, the route was established without consultation or coordination with Tehran.

"The only authorized route for passing through the Strait of Hormuz is the one declared by the Islamic Republic of Iran," the IRGC naval force said.

It further warned that vessel traffic outside routes approved by Iran was "extremely dangerous and prohibited," adding that violators would be dealt with, though it did not elaborate on what action could be taken.

The remarks heightened concerns that Tehran may seek to exert greater control over maritime traffic through the narrow waterway, which connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

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Strategic route for global energy supplies The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, handling roughly one-fifth of global oil and natural gas shipments under normal conditions.

A new route established by Oman and the IMO was intended to allow vessels to bypass areas considered at risk following recent military tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

On Thursday, several tankers, led by the vessel Stoic Warrior, successfully transited the route along the coasts of the United Arab Emirates and Oman before the projectile strike was reported.

Despite a recent increase in shipping traffic through the strait, vessel movements remain significantly below pre-conflict levels.

Rubio backs alternative route Speaking during a visit to the Gulf, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated Washington's support for maintaining freedom of navigation through the strait and backing the alternative shipping corridor.

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"If that stops, then we're going to have a problem," Rubio said.

Rubio met foreign ministers from the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council in Bahrain to reassure Gulf allies that any future agreement with Iran would not undermine their security or economic interests.

"There is no part in this deal that's undertaken that in any way undermines the security, the stability or the prosperity of any of our partners in the Gulf region," Rubio said.

Peace talks continue amid regional tensions The maritime incident comes as Washington and Tehran continue negotiations over an interim peace agreement following recent hostilities.

Under a memorandum of understanding reached last week, the United States and Iran have 60 days to finalize details covering issues ranging from maritime security and shipping access to the future of Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpile.

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At the same time, regional tensions remain elevated. Fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon has intensified in recent days, raising concerns that the fragile ceasefire environment could deteriorate further.

While oil prices briefly fell below pre-war levels on Thursday, reflecting hopes for improved stability, the projectile strike near Hormuz underscored the continuing risks facing commercial shipping and global energy markets in the region.

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