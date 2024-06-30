Caribbean braces for Hurricane Beryl, to turn into ‘very dangerous’ category 4 storm: Here’s all you need to know

As hurricane Beryl is approaching Caribbean islands, the cyclone's strength is increasing day by day, causing worry for local administration of the loss of live and property

Livemint
First Published09:49 PM IST
Hurricane Beryl makes its way to the Caribbean's Windward Islands, in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite June 30, 2024. NOAA/Handout REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Hurricane Beryl makes its way to the Caribbean’s Windward Islands, in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite June 30, 2024. NOAA/Handout REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.(via REUTERS)

After strengthening to a ‘very dangerous’ Category 3 storm on Sunday, Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, will likely upgrade into a stronger Category 4 storm and bring “life-threatening winds and storm surge” to the Caribbean, reported AP.

Also Read | 10 mesmerising NASA images

Beryl, which became a “very dangerous” Category 3 storm on Sunday morning, is an unusual appearance in the Atlantic during June. According to AP reports, Beryl was located about 335 miles (570 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbados, as of Sunday. The deadly storm is likely to hit Caribbean islands on Monday. Here are top updates about the hurricane.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma eats grass from Barbados pitch after India clinch T20 World Cup

Beryl Hurricane approaches Caribbean | Top Updates

-After transforming into a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, Hurricane Beryl is forecast to strengthen into a powerful Category 4 storm as it approaches the southeast Caribbean, according to a warning by the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

-Given the storm's intensity, the island's administration has already alerted the people and urged them to take shelter from the high-speed, deadly winds.

Also Read | An American couple’s fight with Mexico over what makes a true tequila

- According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), the storm's eye is likely to move early on Monday across the Caribbean's Windward Islands.

-The stronger version of Hurricane Beryl is likely to bring life-threatening winds, storm surge, and flooding rain across the Caribbean, including Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, and the Grenadine Islands.

-After moving past the Caribbean Windward Islands, the storm could impact Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Cuba before striking Mexico or Central America by Friday.

Also Read | Democrats reject calls to replace Joe Biden post ‘disastrous’ debate with Trump

-Hurricane Beryl's rapid transformation from a tropical depression into a major hurricane has amazed scientists. Within 42 hours, the storm transformed into a full-fledged hurricane.

-The achievement of transformation of a storm in such a short duration has been accomplished only in six cases of Atlantic hurricane history. In most of the cases, September 1 was the earliest date. However, this time, the storm has been formed in June.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsworldCaribbean braces for Hurricane Beryl, to turn into ‘very dangerous’ category 4 storm: Here’s all you need to know

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,134.00288.00
    Chennai
    73,703.00359.00
    Delhi
    73,990.00934.00
    Kolkata
    73,487.00-72.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue