Business News/ News / World/  Caribbean braces for Hurricane Beryl, to turn into ‘very dangerous’ category 4 storm: Here's all you need to know

Livemint

As hurricane Beryl is approaching Caribbean islands, the cyclone's strength is increasing day by day, causing worry for local administration of the loss of live and property

Hurricane Beryl makes its way to the Caribbean's Windward Islands, in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite June 30, 2024. NOAA/Handout REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

After strengthening to a ‘very dangerous’ Category 3 storm on Sunday, Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, will likely upgrade into a stronger Category 4 storm and bring “life-threatening winds and storm surge" to the Caribbean, reported AP.

Beryl, which became a “very dangerous" Category 3 storm on Sunday morning, is an unusual appearance in the Atlantic during June. According to AP reports, Beryl was located about 335 miles (570 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbados, as of Sunday. The deadly storm is likely to hit Caribbean islands on Monday. Here are top updates about the hurricane.

Beryl Hurricane approaches Caribbean | Top Updates

-After transforming into a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, Hurricane Beryl is forecast to strengthen into a powerful Category 4 storm as it approaches the southeast Caribbean, according to a warning by the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

-Given the storm's intensity, the island's administration has already alerted the people and urged them to take shelter from the high-speed, deadly winds.

- According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), the storm's eye is likely to move early on Monday across the Caribbean's Windward Islands.

-The stronger version of Hurricane Beryl is likely to bring life-threatening winds, storm surge, and flooding rain across the Caribbean, including Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, and the Grenadine Islands.

-After moving past the Caribbean Windward Islands, the storm could impact Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Cuba before striking Mexico or Central America by Friday.

-Hurricane Beryl's rapid transformation from a tropical depression into a major hurricane has amazed scientists. Within 42 hours, the storm transformed into a full-fledged hurricane.

-The achievement of transformation of a storm in such a short duration has been accomplished only in six cases of Atlantic hurricane history. In most of the cases, September 1 was the earliest date. However, this time, the storm has been formed in June.

