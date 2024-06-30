As hurricane Beryl is approaching Caribbean islands, the cyclone's strength is increasing day by day, causing worry for local administration of the loss of live and property

After strengthening to a ‘very dangerous’ Category 3 storm on Sunday, Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, will likely upgrade into a stronger Category 4 storm and bring “life-threatening winds and storm surge" to the Caribbean, reported AP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Beryl, which became a “very dangerous" Category 3 storm on Sunday morning, is an unusual appearance in the Atlantic during June. According to AP reports, Beryl was located about 335 miles (570 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbados, as of Sunday. The deadly storm is likely to hit Caribbean islands on Monday. Here are top updates about the hurricane.

Beryl Hurricane approaches Caribbean | Top Updates -After transforming into a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, Hurricane Beryl is forecast to strengthen into a powerful Category 4 storm as it approaches the southeast Caribbean, according to a warning by the National Hurricane Center in Miami. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Given the storm's intensity, the island's administration has already alerted the people and urged them to take shelter from the high-speed, deadly winds.

- According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), the storm's eye is likely to move early on Monday across the Caribbean's Windward Islands.

-The stronger version of Hurricane Beryl is likely to bring life-threatening winds, storm surge, and flooding rain across the Caribbean, including Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, and the Grenadine Islands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-After moving past the Caribbean Windward Islands, the storm could impact Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Cuba before striking Mexico or Central America by Friday.

-Hurricane Beryl's rapid transformation from a tropical depression into a major hurricane has amazed scientists. Within 42 hours, the storm transformed into a full-fledged hurricane.

-The achievement of transformation of a storm in such a short duration has been accomplished only in six cases of Atlantic hurricane history. In most of the cases, September 1 was the earliest date. However, this time, the storm has been formed in June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!