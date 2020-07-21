Carlyle co-CEO Youngkin steps down, leaving Lee in sole control

The duo’s ascent in early 2018 marked a bold experiment for the relatively young world of private equity: an attempt to pass full operational control from the firm’s pioneering founders -- David Rubenstein, Bill Conway and Daniel D’Aniello -- to a new team of leaders to continue its growth. Rivals such as Blackstone Group Inc., Apollo Global Management Inc. and KKR & Co. have elevated their next generation and laid out succession plans, but stopped short of handing off the reins completely. Now Carlyle is shaking things up in the midst of a global crisis.