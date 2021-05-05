Cascade Investment transfers $1.8 billion of equities to Melinda Gates

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cascade Investment, a holding company Bill Gates created with the proceeds of Microsoft Corp. stock sales and dividends, transferred securities worth more than $1.8 billion to Melinda French Gates, a day after the pair announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage.

Through Cascade, Gates has interests in real estate, energy and hospitality as well as stakes in dozens of public companies, including Deere & Co. and Republic Services Inc. The couple are also among the largest landowners in America.

Gates is worth $145.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

