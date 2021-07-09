Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Cash is still king: No takers from crypto crowd for Sotheby’s massive diamond

Cash is still king: No takers from crypto crowd for Sotheby’s massive diamond

Premium
A rare pear-Shaped D Colour Flawless 100+ carat diamond is seen at Sotheby's in New York City, New York,
1 min read . 10:59 AM IST Bloomberg

A 101.38-carat diamond was sold by Sotheby’s for HK$95.1 million ($12.3 million) to an unknown buyer using traditional currency

Cash is still king, for now.

Cash is still king, for now.

A 101.38-carat diamond was sold by Sotheby’s for HK$95.1 million ($12.3 million) to an unknown buyer using traditional currency, disappointing cryptocurrency fans who had hoped the offering by Sotheby’s would mark another milestone in mainstream acceptance of digital assets.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

A 101.38-carat diamond was sold by Sotheby’s for HK$95.1 million ($12.3 million) to an unknown buyer using traditional currency, disappointing cryptocurrency fans who had hoped the offering by Sotheby’s would mark another milestone in mainstream acceptance of digital assets.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Prior to Friday’s sale, the international auction house said it would take Bitcoin or Ether as payment for the pear-shaped flawless diamond, which fetched less than the estimate of as much as $15 million in the single-lot offering in Hong Kong. The auction was livestreamed and attracted no more than a dozen bids.

Earlier in the week, Sotheby’s said it was the most expensive physical object ever publicly offered for purchase with cryptocurrency.

Auction houses are increasingly accepting cryptocurrencies for payment, with Phillips offering a piece from street artist Banksy last month for Ether or Bitcoin. Christie’s accepted payment in Ether in March for the record $69.3 million sale of Beeple’s “Everydays: the First 5,000 Days."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!