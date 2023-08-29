'Cash reward for couples if…': China's latest effort to boost marriages, births. Details here1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 10:59 AM IST
County in eastern China offers couples a 1,000 yuan ($137) reward if the bride is aged 25 or younger, in an effort to boost birth rates.
Amid rising concern over a declining birth rate, a county in eastern China is offering couples a ‘reward’ of 1,000 yuan ($137) if the bride is aged 25 or younger. This scheme comes as the latest measure to incentivise young people to get married.
