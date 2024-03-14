Cash Shortage Compounds Devastation in Gaza

When Mustafa Ashqar and his wife were still living in Gaza City and working in apparel sales, the money they earned was enough to get by and provide for their baby girl. Today, living in Rafah alongside over a million other displaced Gazans, they struggle to afford diapers.

“The prices are criminal," Ashqar said, describing a nearly 600% increase since the war began over five months ago.

The defining traits of Gaza’s wartime marketplace include wildly fluctuating prices driven higher by shortages of food and other essentials, and the inability to get cash to buy what is available. That is exacerbating a hunger crisis and compounding the challenges of daily life even for Gazans who have savings or are still earning salaries.

“With limited supplies, prices have skyrocketed, and it’s left basic items unaffordable for many, many people," said Raja Khalidi, an economist and director-general of the Ramallah-based Palestine Economic Policy Research Institute.

“People are regularly running out of cash," said Khalidi. “And the cash isn’t going very far given how high prices are."

Food prices in Gaza in January were more than double prewar levels, according to the West Bank-based Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics. Salt and flour prices rose to 10 times prewar levels in December and January, respectively, before dropping as supplies arrived, while rice has climbed this year, the World Food Program has reported.

A package of diapers that before the war cost 25 shekels, equivalent to around $7 at the official Palestinian exchange rate, was selling for more than 170 shekels at the end of February, Ashqar said.

With the start of Ramadan, the crisis further complicates efforts to mark the Islamic holy month in a war zone, when observant Muslims fast during the daytime, donate and pray. Some Muslims in Gaza say they can’t access cash their family overseas sent to their bank accounts for the holy month, and others say their first Ramadan fasts weren’t much different than a typical day during the war, as they often only eat one daily meal.

Suha Mahmoud, a 48-year-old sheltering in Rafah, said her first Ramadan evening meal consisted of vegetables that she bought at inflated prices. “We thank God that we could find something to eat," she said.

Most new supplies enter Gaza as humanitarian aid, though some commercial trucks have also crossed into the besieged enclave. The Biden administration, frustrated in its efforts to persuade Israel to facilitate more cross-border aid shipments, plans to build a temporary pier off the Gaza coast to allow for increased aid deliveries. That could put a dent in some prices, in a market where inconsistent delivery and distribution cause unpredictable price fluctuations.

The crisis in Gaza has been exacerbated by a shortage of cash in the enclave.

“The banking system is mostly paralyzed," said Steven Fake, a spokesman for American Near East Refugee Aid, a U.S.-based humanitarian organization with a significant presence in Gaza.

As the war began, many Gazans rushed to deposit cash in banks for safekeeping or to access abroad if driven from the enclave. During a one-week cease-fire at the end of November, banks moved about 180 million shekels, equivalent to more than $50 million, in cash from the north of the Gaza Strip to the south, according to the Palestine Monetary Authority, the Ramallah-based body that oversees banks in the West Bank and Gaza. Hundreds of thousands of displaced people who were sheltering there were seeking to withdraw their cash, it said.

In December, after the cease-fire ended and Israel embarked on an offensive on the southern city of Khan Younis, there was no way to transfer physical cash between bank branches, said Feras Milhem, the authority’s governor and chairman.

Many of Gaza’s 56 bank branches and 91 ATMs have been destroyed or rendered out of service since the war began, particularly in areas outside Rafah, Milhem said.

No new cash has been delivered to Gaza banks since the war began because of security concerns, according to the monetary authority. Electronic transactions are often made impossible by telecommunications and power blackouts.

“We wait for the cease-fire to feed our branches by moving cash within Gaza," said Milhem.

Duaa Farid, 28 years old, works in a hospital lab and is still earning a salary, a rarity in Gaza. But her home in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza, is far from most working ATMs, which are in Rafah. The closest ATM has hourslong lines and frequently runs out of cash—and is in an area of active fighting, she said.

What cash Farid can get from her bank account, she gets through money-transfer offices, which charge a 15% fee and limit withdrawals at 400 shekels, or around $111—when cash is available.

“It’s been two weeks since I’ve been able to get the money," she said.

The availability of some goods was limited in Gaza even before the war by a blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt in 2007 after Hamas seized control of the territory. The prewar unemployment rate hovered around 45%, about 60% of the population were considered poor and about 80% relied on aid, according to the World Bank.

Unemployment stood around 80% in December, according to the United Nations. An average of about 90 relief and commercial trucks a day entered Gaza between the start of the war on Oct. 7 and February, according to the U.N., while about 500 trucks a day entered before the war.

Ashqar, the father of the baby girl, has settled with his extended family in Rafah, crammed into an apartment that he says costs more than he used to spend in an entire month. The relatives pool their money to pay a rent inflated by overwhelming demand as displaced people flocked to Rafah.

Before the war, 1,500 shekels “used to be enough to get by for a month," said Ashqar, 35 years old. “Now, 4,000 shekels isn’t enough."

Ashqar said he is burning through his savings to pay rent—and tries to barter items gathered through handouts for daily needs such as diapers for his 1-year-old. “Anything we have that we don’t need, we sell it or trade it," said Ashqar.

But with the high cost of living in Rafah, that isn’t enough. “Even if you sell something on the market," said Ashqar, “how far will that money go?"

Write to Omar Abdel-Baqui at omar.abdel-baqui@wsj.com