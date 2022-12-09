Cash-starved UK universities count on Indian, Chinese students2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 12:41 PM IST
- Several universities in the UK are hit by funding and strike by staff.
The business models of Britain's prestigious universities are struggling to maintain financial stability recently. While the country's top educational institutions such as Oxford University have retained the global crown on Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 list, the prestige of a few big universities has masked a crumbling model of Britain's higher education.