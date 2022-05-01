"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia affirmed its continued support to Pakistan and its economy including the discussion of augmenting the three billion USD deposit with the central bank through term extension or otherwise, and exploring options to further enhance the financing of petroleum products and supporting the economic structural reforms for the benefit of Pakistan and its people. Pakistan greatly appreciates the continued strong support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan', Pakistan finance minister Miftah Ismail tweeted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}