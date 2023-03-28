Caste discrimination ban comes into effect in US city of Seattle today2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 11:02 AM IST
The resolution on banning caste discrimination was moved last month by Indian-American politician Kshama Sawant in the US city of Seattle.
A landmark law banning caste-based discrimination came into effect in the US city of Seattle, making it the first city outside India to enforce such a legislation. The resolution, which was moved last month by Indian-American politician Kshama Sawant, has been approved unanimously by the city council by six to one vote.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×