Hurricane Lidia made a landfall as an “extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm on Tuesday evening with winds of 140 mph (220 kph) near Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta. Local tourist resorts hunkered down to shelter from lashing rains, potentially lethal winds and flooding. Here are 10 points you need to know 1. As per the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), Lidia was of "extremely dangerous" strength and blowing maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (225 kph) in the state of Jalisco. 2. Taking to X, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador recommended people to stay away from low-lying areas, rivers and slopes. In the post, he wrote, “I call on the population of the borders between Nayarit and Jalisco, especially Bahía de Banderas, Puerto Vallarta and Tomatlán, to take precautions because Hurricane Lidia intensified to category 4 and is about to make landfall. The Marine Plan and Plan DN-III-E have already been activated. There are elements of the Armed Forces and Civil Protection in the area. However, you must take refuge in safe places; Stay away from low areas, streams, rivers and slopes." 3. The Miami-based NHC said Lidia was moving east-northeast at 16 mph (26 kph) and should weaken quickly as it barrels inland. In Puerto Vallarta, the Puerto Vallarta International Airport issued a statement and said that the airport will remain closed until 8 am on Wednesday.

4. School classes were suspended in some areas and residents were urged to take shelter, as reported by AFP.

5. The expected impact comes one day after Tropical Storm Max hit the southern Pacific coast, hundred of miles away, and then dissipated. Rains from Max washed out part of a coastal highway in the southern state of Guerrero.

6. A Hurricane warning is in effect from the Islas Marias to the inland town of El Roblito in Nayarit state to the port city of Manzanillo, while tropical storm conditions could extend as far as Michoacan state and southern parts of Sinaloa.

7. As per NHC, Lidia was expected to produce between 4-8 inches (10-20 cm) of rainfall, however, some areas could see up to 12 inches through Wednesday.

8. Hurricanes hit Mexico every year on both its Pacific and Atlantic coasts, usually between May and November. Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer with climate change, as reported by AFP.

9. Just this week, Tropical Storm Max left two people dead and dozens of houses flooded in the southern state of Guerrero, one of the country's poorest regions, authorities said Tuesday.

10. Earlier in August 2023, storm Hilary caused one death and damaged infrastructure as it hit the northwestern state of Baja California.

(With inputs from Reuters, AFP)

