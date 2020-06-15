Caught between China and the US, Hong Kong shrugs off yet another obituary

Yet, on a visit to North America in 1999, former premier Zhu Rongji, who spearheaded the critical reforms that led to China’s accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001, praised Hong Kong’s Securities and Exchange Commission for training their counterparts in communist China. Two decades on, China is a manufacturing giant but the gap between China and Hong Kong in securities law, the adjudication of commercial contracts, and the independence of the Hong Kong judiciary relative to China’s, not to mention a dense ecosystem of bankers and traders, remains as wide as it was. Beijing has astutely used Hong Kong for the past two decades as an efficient conduit for global capital. It well understood, from Deng to Zhu, the capitalist city’s true worth. And, Hong Kong’s European and US investment banks have been enthusiastic ambassadors for China, a good housekeeping seal despite questionable corporate governance at Chinese companies, and a fawning but highly effective public relations agency. The city has accounted for the most money raised via initial public offerings by any financial centre globally in seven of the last 11 years.