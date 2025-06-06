Caught cheating: Wife catches husband having an affair for months, thanks to a toothbrush

Here comes an unusual story of a cheating husband, who was caught by his wife because of an electric toothbrush.

Many people first suspect cheating not by reading messages but by noticing changes in their partner’s behaviour. For example, they may come home late, dress better, or act differently. That gut feeling often prompts them to look deeper.

Paul Jones, a private investigator, shared a strange case in which a smart toothbrush revealed the truth. A woman became suspicious of her husband after she noticed unusual brushing times through a family toothbrush app.

Also Read | Wife turns off cheating husband’s life support

The wife had installed the app to help her kids, but it also tracked brushing sessions for everyone. She found that her husband brushed his teeth at home during work hours, especially on Fridays.

It happened regularly, even though he claimed to be at the office. These small clues helped her realise he was hiding something.

She later found out he hadn’t been working Fridays for months and had been meeting another woman at their home. Paul says smart devices like toothbrushes or voice assistants can quietly reveal the truth.

“The data doesn’t lie. It’s timestamped, often location-based, and emotionless. When a device says someone brushed their teeth at 10:48 am when they were supposed to start work at 9 am that’s very hard to explain away,” The Mirror quoted Paul as saying.

According to the private investigator, even simple gadgets now store data and, unknowingly, leave behind traces of behaviour. In today’s world, even a toothbrush can give away secrets.

Checking someone’s phone is not always the best idea, according to Paul. if something feels wrong, you should look beyond the usual places.

Even small digital clues from daily items, like a toothbrush, can reveal a lot. With over ten years of experience in catching unfaithful partners, Paul advises people to trust their instincts.

Another unusual story of getting caught cheating In Australia, a woman found out about her husband’s affair through their shared supermarket rewards app. Private investigator Cassie shared the story online.

The wife had doubts about her husband’s frequent trips to New South Wales, which he claimed were to visit family. Cassie suggested checking their Flybuys rewards account, used in many stores across Australia.

To their shock, the purchases were made not in New South Wales, but in Queensland, near the home of the man’s ex-girlfriend. The rewards app exposed the lie.