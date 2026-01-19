Caught cheating: Wife learns about extramarital affair after husband's death, recovers ₹25 crore from the other woman

A wife came to know that her husband had secretly maintained a seven-year affair and transferred almost ₹25 crore to the other woman. The discovery came only after the man’s death. And, it completely changed the woman’s understanding of their marriage.

The incident happened in Shanghai, China. The woman, surnamed Shen, married her husband Jin in July 1999. They had two children, a son and a daughter. The couple remained married for over two decades until Jin passed away in May 2022.

Shen later found that Jin had been involved with a woman, Tao, since 2015. Over seven years, he had quietly given her more than 19 million yuan. His family had no knowledge of the relationship.

After uncovering the transfers, Shen and her children approached the court. They sought to recover the full amount from Tao through legal action.

During the initial hearings, the court ruled that Jin had no legal right to give away such a large portion of shared marital property without his wife’s consent. It held the gifts invalid. The court directed Tao to return the money.

Since Tao had already sent back 5.4 million yuan ( ₹7 crore), the court ordered her to repay the remaining money to Shen.

Tao challenged the decision and filed an appeal. However, the Shanghai First Intermediate People’s Court dismissed her plea and upheld the original verdict.

According to the judges, the extramarital affair and financial transfers violated Shen’s lawful rights as a spouse. They also ruled that such actions violated accepted public morals and social values.

Social media reaction The judgment triggered strong reactions online. Several people expressed disbelief at the huge sum involved.

“19 million yuan? Most working-class people could not earn that amount even if they started working back in the Qin dynasty (221–206). Yet a man gave it away as proof of love, just like that. This ruling is truly satisfying,” SCMP quoted one of them.

Many users welcomed the ruling, saying it set a clear example. Some felt justice was finally served while others remarked that the decision reinforced social order.

“A ruling like this is what truly upholds public morals and social order. This is great, and the mistress did not get a single thing,” posted one on social media.

Another wrote, “Finally. Let all mistresses end up with nothing: no man, no money.”

“The cheater died and the money came back. Perfect,” came from another.

Adultery in India In India, adultery is no longer treated as a criminal offence. But, it still has legal consequences in civil matters like marriage disputes. In 2018, the Supreme Court struck down the old colonial law that made adultery a crime.

Although it is decriminalised, adultery is still considered morally wrong in Indian society. It is a valid ground for divorce or judicial separation under most personal laws.

Hindu, Christian, Parsi and Special Marriage laws clearly allow divorce if a spouse has a relationship outside marriage. Under Muslim law, adultery can be treated as cruelty.

Adultery can also affect maintenance and alimony. A spouse living in adultery may lose the right to maintenance. Courts may reduce or deny alimony after examining conduct.