Caught on camera: Bangkok gunman's final moments captured in viral video after mass shooting in market

A disturbing video circulating on social media captures the final moments of a gunman who opened fire at Bangkok’s Or Tor Kor Market on Monday, killing five people before turning the gun on himself. The dramatic footage shows chaos at the scene moments after the shooter carried out the deadly attack in one of the city’s busiest public spaces.

Advertisement

Also Read | Bangkok mass shooting: 6 dead after a gunman open fired at Or Tor Kor Market

The shooter, whose identity has not been officially released, killed four security guards and a woman in the daylight attack at the fresh produce market, located near the popular Chatuchak weekend market. The video shows police approaching cautiously before confirming the gunman had died by suicide.

Advertisement

Authorities say the total death toll stands at six, including the gunman. “Police are investigating the motive. So far, it appears to be a mass shooting,” said Worapat Sukthai, deputy police chief of Bangkok’s Bang Sue district. Officers are also probing whether there is any connection between the shooter and recent border tensions with Cambodia.

The final moments caught on camera have left viewers shocked. In the clip, the gunman is seen walking with his backpack and a gun in his hand. The 5-second video has gone viral and has reignited concerns around gun control in Thailand, with many demanding urgent reforms.

Located at a short distance from Chatuchak market, the Or Tor Kor market , also known as O Torkor, OTK or Or To Ko market, is famous for selling high-quality produce, agricultural produce and local food. From fruit, vegetables, seafood, to meat, one can find everything fresh here.

Advertisement