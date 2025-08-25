Caught on camera: Israeli strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital kills 15, including 3 journalists; building goes up in smoke

Videos of the strike show moments before the blast, some people were seen standing near a partially demolished part of Nasser Hospital, when a sudden explosion struck the building and brought much of it crashing down

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published25 Aug 2025, 02:35 PM IST
Israeli strikes on Nasser Hospital in Gaza on Monday killed at least 15 people, including three journalists, Palestinian health officials said.

Videos of the strike show a sudden explosion, engulfing the building in grey smoke. Just moments before the strike, some rescue workers were seen standing near a partially demolished part of Nasser Hospital, when a sudden explosion struck the building and brought much of it crashing down.

Cameraman Hussam al-Masri, one of the journalists killed in the strikes according to the officials, was a contractor for Reuters. Photographer Hatem Khaled, who was also a Reuters contractor, was wounded, the officials said.

The Israeli military and Prime Minister's Office did not immediately respond to the strikes, as per agency reports.

Where is Nasser Hospital located?

Nasser Hospital is southern Gaza's largest hospital, which is located in Khan Younis.

The latest strike on the hospital marks the second such strike in around five months since March 2025.

Israel's previous strike on Gaza hospital

In March this year, Israel struck the surgical building of Nasser Hospital, killing two people, and injuring several others.

Among those killed was a 16-year-old boy who had undergone surgery two days prior to the strike. Also killed was Ismail Barhoum, a member of Hamas’s political bureau who was receiving medical treatment at the hospital, Hamas said in a statement, reported Al Jazeera.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

