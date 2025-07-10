Caught on camera: Malaysia police helicopter crashes into river during nuclear drill

Five Malaysian police officers were injured when their helicopter crashed into Sungai Pulai river during a multinational security drill on July 10. The Airbus AS355N aircraft plunged into the water near Gelang Patah, Johor, just 21 meters from a jetty at 10:37 am, only 46 minutes after taking off from Tanjung Kupang Police Station.

Marine Police immediately rescued all occupants, including two senior officers. They were rushed to Hospital Sultanah Aminah where two remain critically ill needing breathing support, while three are stable.

Reports described the helicopter "nosediving straight into the river" during the incident.

Police Inspector-General Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed the identities while visiting hospitalized crew members. Despite the helicopter's age (delivered in 1996), Khalid insisted: “Age isn’t the problem – proper maintenance is key”. However, police announced a committee to evaluate retiring the AS355N fleet due to “28-year service duration and reduced capabilities”.



Meanwhile, police authorities urged citizens not to speculate or circulate videos of the incident and keep the privacy of the bereaved and their family members in mind. The investigation process is also underway, as a probe is currently underway in regard to this latest air accident.

Investigations launch as regional partners monitor The Air Accident Investigation Bureau has opened a formal probe under Malaysia’s Civil Aviation Regulations 2016. Technical teams will examine maintenance records and flight data, while witness accounts suggest possible mechanical failure during low-altitude maneuvers.

