Caught on camera: New footage of Louvre museum heist surfaces; robbers seen escaping using freight lift

New footage has surfaced of the Louvre museum heist in Paris last week, which had taken the whole world by storm.

In the new video, the robbers are seen climbing from a balcony onto a stolen lift with what is allegedly the stolen goods in hands. However, what they do once the lift hits the ground is difficult to see because of a boundary wall. Check out the video here:

What was stolen from the Louvre? Crown jewels from the time of Napoleon Bonaparte were stolen from the Louvre. The Paris prosecutor behind the case has revealed that the stolen jewels were worth an estimated $102 million without ascribing them their historical value in France.

Among the items were a diamond and emerald-encrusted necklace Napoleon had given to his wife; a tiara worn by Napolen III's wife, Empress Eugenie, and a number of pieces owned by Queen Marie-Amelie.

Also Read | Fevicol takes a playful dig at Louvre Museum robbery; social media reacts

One damaged crown, which belonged to Empress Eugenie, was found on the route the robbers took to escape, and it seems like they had dropped it in haste.

CNN has obtained another footage which showed the ladder, along with an angle grinder, a blow torch, and other equipment that were used to break into the Louvre.

Where the stolen jewels might end up Experts are of the opinion that some of the stolen ornaments and jewels might be melted down or broken and used in other jewellery without grabbing much attention.

“You don’t even have to put them on a black market, you just put them in a jewelry store,” an art crime professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York told AP, adding, “It could be sold down the street from the Louvre."

Christopher Marinello, a lawyer and founder of Art Recovery International, said that it will not be easy for the robbers to sell the full artifacts, especially after “everyone and their sister” has seen pictures of them since the heist.

German freight lift becomes social media sensation The freight lift used by the robbers was German-made, and its manufacturer is riding high thanks to the unexpected endorsement.

The managing director of Böcker Maschinenwerke GmbH, who is also the third-generation owner of the company, told AP that he and his wife were “shocked that our lift had been misused for this robbery.”

Soon, the company turned this robbery into a promotion, using a picture of their lift in a promotional post on social media with the caption "when things have to be done fast". Check out the post right here: