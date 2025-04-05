Caught on camera: New footage shows Gaza ambulances targeted by IDF, contradicting Israeli claim

A newly surfaced video showing the deadly targeting of a Gaza aid convoy has raised serious concerns about the Israeli military's initial explanation of the incident. The footage, obtained by the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and verified by Sky News, depicts a clearly marked humanitarian convoy under fire—directly contradicting claims made earlier by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

15 aid workers killed, bodies found in mass grave The attack, which occurred on March 23 north of Rafah, killed 15 humanitarian workers, including eight medics with the PRCS, six members of the civil defence, and one United Nations staff member. According to Jonathan Whittall, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, their bodies were recovered from a “mass grave” days after contact was lost with the convoy.

Israeli forces cited “suspicious vehicles” prior to video release Before the release of the footage, the IDF claimed that troops had fired upon vehicles that lacked headlights or visible emergency signals, describing them as “suspicious.” It also noted that an evacuation order had been issued for the area at the time.

Verified video shows clearly marked emergency vehicles The newly emerged video, however, presents a starkly different account. The footage—captured from inside one of the ambulances—shows a convoy of emergency vehicles, including ambulances and a fire truck, traveling south toward central Rafah with red lights clearly flashing. The video appears to have been filmed early in the morning.

Five minutes of gunfire after convoy stopped As seen in the video, the convoy stops when one vehicle veers off the road. Aid workers are then seen exiting their vehicles when intense gunfire erupts, lasting for about five minutes.

PRCS: Evidence of targeting The PRCS said the video was recovered from the phone of EMT Rif’at Radwan, one of the victims. In a statement, it said: “This video unequivocally refutes the occupation’s claims that Israeli forces did not randomly target ambulances… [and] clearly shows that the ambulances and fire trucks they were using were visibly marked, with flashing emergency lights on at the time they were attacked.”