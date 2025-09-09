Caught on camera: Sweden's health minister Elisabet Lann collapses amid press conference; people scramble to help

Sweden's newly appointed health minister Elisabet Lann collapsed during a press conference on Tuesday.

The video of the incident which was caught on camera – shows Lann had just finished speaking. It was just a matter of a few moments when all the other speakers were sharing a lighthearted laugh when Sweden's health minister suddenly collapsed and her lectern fell with people scrambling to check on Elisabet Lann.

Lann received immediate help from government security on hand and eventually returned to the conference stage, stating that she fainted mid-way due to ‘drop’ in ‘blood sugar levels,’ mentioned a report by TMZ.

Who is Elisabet Lann? As per local media reports, Lann was announced as Sweden's health minister on Tuesday after her predecessor, Acko Ankarberg Johansson, suddenly resigned the day before.

The newly appointed health minister passed out and collapsed while she was reportedly being introduced at the government press conference.

Prior to being appointed the health minister, Lann served as a municipal councilor in Sweden's Gothenburg municipality.

Johannson's resignation Sweden health minister Elisabet Lann's predecessor, Acko Ankarberg Johansson was first elected to the Christian Democrats around 40 years ago.

Prior to her role as a health minister, Johannson served as a councilor in Jönköping between 1999 and 2010.

From 2010 to 2018, the former Swedish health minister was the Christian Democrats' party secretary, mentioned a report by DN.

“It has been a privilege to work for and with the Christian Democratic movement. Thank you for the trust!” Johannson wrote in a post on social media.

Liza-Maria Norlin, KD's party secretary also penned a post: "With his warm commitment, Acko has been a guiding star for many when it comes to ambition and striving for the common good."