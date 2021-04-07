Causal link between AstraZeneca shot & clots 'plausible but not confirmed': WHO

A group of independent experts, after a review of the latest global data, said that specialised studies were needed to fully understand the potential relationship between vaccination and possible risk factors

The World Health Organization's advisory vaccine safety panel said on Wednesday a causal link between the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and rare cases of blood clots with low platelets is "considered plausible but is not confirmed".

"It is important to note that whilst concerning, the events under assessment are very rare, with low numbers reported among the almost 200 million individuals who have received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine around the world," the panel said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It added that it would meet against next week to review additional data.

