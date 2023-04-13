Danish scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery of two newly identified bird species that stand out from the ordinary feathered friends we typically encounter.

As per media reports, these avian species possess a lethal and menacing characteristic, as they have evolved to conceal potent neurotoxins within their feathers.

Nestled within the dense jungles of New Guinea, these avian creatures have evolved an extraordinary adaptation - the ability to consume toxic food and convert it into their own venom.

Astonishingly, researchers have discovered that these birds not only tolerate these potent nerve agents but also store them in their feathers, making them truly remarkable and distinct in the avian world.

"We managed to identify two new species of poisonous birds on our most recent trip. These birds contain a neurotoxin that they can both tolerate and store in their feathers," Knud J¸nsson of the Natural History Museum of Denmark, said in a statement.

The two bird species in question are the regent whistler, scientifically known as Pachycephala schlegelii, which belongs to a family found in various regions across the Indo-Pacific, and the rufous-naped bellbird, known as Aleadryas rufinucha.

Researchers have made a startling discovery that these birds carry a venomous toxin similar to that of dart frogs found in South and Central America, which can be deadly to humans with just a slight touch.

The birds harbor Batrachotoxin, an immensely powerful neurotoxin that, when present in higher concentrations akin to the skin of golden poison frogs, can cause instantaneous muscle cramps and cardiac arrest upon contact.

"The bird’s toxin is the same type as that found in frogs, which is a neurotoxin that, by forcing sodium channels in skeletal muscle tissue to remain open, can cause violent convulsions and ultimately death," researcher Kasun Bodawatta explained.

"As far as basic research, it is a small piece of a puzzle that can help explain how these toxins work in cells and in the body," Knud added.