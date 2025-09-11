CBI drags ‘Wanted’ Fugitive Munawar Khan back to India from Kuwait

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully facilitated the return of Munawar Khan from Kuwait via INTERPOL channels. Khan is a wanted individual in a CBI case involving forgery and cheating, ANI reported.

His extradition was coordinated by the International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of the CBI, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Kuwait’s National Central Bureau (NCB). Munawar Khan, listed under a Red Notice, was brought back to India on 11 September 2025, CBI said in an official release.

“Munawar Khan has been escorted by a team of the Kuwait Police and arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, from Kuwait. The custody of the subject was taken over by a team of CBI, STB, Chennai at the Airport on 11.09.2025,” said the CBI.

CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels. More than 130 wanted criminals have been brought back to India in the last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels.

Earlier on September 5, the CBI, in collaboration with Gujarat Police, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs, successfully coordinated the return of wanted fugitive Harshit Babulal Jain from the United Arab Emirates.

According to the CBI, Harshit Babulal Jain is wanted by Gujarat Police in the case of tax evasion, illegal gambling and money laundering. Earlier, CBI got the Red Notice published against him through Interpol on August 9, 2023, on the request of the Gujarat Police.

Babulal Jain was deported from the UAE and was handed over to Gujarat Police at Ahmedabad International Airport, said the CBI.

(With inputs from ANI)