CBIC steps on the gas to shore up revenue collections for FY21

The efforts come in the wake of the finance ministry having to revise down its indirect tax revenue target for FY21 sharply from nearly ₹11 trillion to ₹9.9 trillion owing to the economic downturn induced by the pandemic. Both customs duty receipts and GST receipts in FY21 are expected to be short of the target set in last February by about 19% and 25% respectively. The saving grace is excise duty receipts, mainly from petrol and diesel, which is expected to be 35% above the target set for this fiscal and 50% more than what was collected in the previous fiscal, as per budget documents.