CBS News suspends Twitter activity; Elon Musk trolls the US TV channel. See post

A US TV channel suspended all its Twitter activity due to looming fears of "uncertainty" at the platform.
According to a report by New York Post, CBS News announced that it would be suspending its usage of Twitter. “In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News is pausing its activity on the social media site as it continues to monitor the platform," Jonathan Vigliotti, CBS News national correspondent, said in a report.
NYP reported that NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck blasted the outlet, tweeting, “Pure idiocy from CBS News. Don’t whine then about why people don’t trust you when they can’t find you in the 21st century’s public square."
He added, “CBS News quitting Twitter because they think @ElonMusk will allow hackers or something into their accounts is so weak. This is so stupid my head hurts."
It is one of the major news entities to flee Twitter in the wake of threats from Musk critics to leave the platform.
However, the channel has returned to the platform. It is unclear for how long the channel suspended its service on Twitter, but Elon Musk's supporters have begun trolling the channel.
Besides, reacting to the exit of CBS News from the Twitter platform, Musk posted a meme on the news channel, with the caption, "our love will never die".
Here's how Musk's followers reacted:
