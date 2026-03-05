CBSE cancels Class 10 board exams, postpones Class 12 exams in Middle East as US-Iran conflict rages

As the United States and Iran conflict in the Middle east rages on for sixth day today, March 5, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled Class 10 board examinations scheduled from March 7 to March 11 in the region. The exams, which were previously postponed to March 3, March 5, and March 6 has also been cancelled.

The education board has also postponed Class 12 exams scheduled on March 7 in the Middle East countries. The mode of result declaration would be announced soon, the CBSE announced in a Circular-3 notification.

The circular said, “All exams scheduled from 07.03.2026 to 11.03.2026 are cancelled. Exams previously postponed to 02.03.2026, 05.03.2026, and 06.03.2026 are also cancelled. The mode of declaration of results for Class X candidates in the Middle East will be notified later.”

For Class 12 exam postponement, the education board has said that it will will review the situation on Saturday, March 7 and give instructions regarding exams scheduled from March 9 onwards. The revised dates for the postponed exams will also be announced later.