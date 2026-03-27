CBSE to use school exam marks for Class XII board scores in Gulf nations? Dept frames alt scheme after exams cancelled

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Friday issued another notification outlining the alternative assessment scheme for declaration of Class XII results in West Asian countries such as Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

CBSE Class XII exams in majority of the Gulf nations were cancelled in view of the ongoing conflict.

CBSE said that in subjects, where the examinations have been conducted, actual performance in the examination may be taken into account for declaration of results. However, in subjects, where examinations have not been conducted, an alternative assessment scheme would be used.

In outlining the alternative assessment scheme, the board said it has categorised students based on their exam status—those who appeared for all six subjects, those who appeared for some, and those whose exams are entirely pending—and framed the marking criteria accordingly.

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CBSE to rely on school scores for which students? Those students who are yet to appear in six examinations, would be assessed on the basis of marks given by school – such as those secured in quarterly exams, half-yearly exams and pre-board exams.

“Assessment in Board will be based on the assessment done by the schools. Schools conduct assessment generally three times in a year in the form of quarterly assessment, half yearly assessment and one or more Pre-Board assessments,” CBSE's circular read.

What is the marking pattern in this case?

— For subjects with 80 or 70 theory marks, the final score will be based on a student's performance in three school exams — quarterly, half-yearly, and pre-board. Out of the scores of these three exams, the best score will be considered for the final result, and the school will upload the same.

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— For subjects which have 60, 50, or 30 as theory marks, only the final pre-board exam marks will be used to calculate the result. In such a case, if a candidate was absent for the final pre-board, then the earlier pre-board exam marks will be considered instead. These marks will also be submitted by your school to CBSE.

How results for Compartment category would be determined? Candidates from 2025, or those students who had registered for one subject under the compartment category:

– If you have already appeared for the exam, your result will be based on your performance in that paper.

– If the exam was not held, you will get a chance to appear in the supplementary exam in July 2026.

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What about students who appeared in all exams? Results of the students who had appeared in all of the scheduled exams – that is did not have any exams that were cancelled – would be assessed on the basis of their performance in the respective papers, said CBSE.

Schedule for uploading marks CBSE said it will provide a platform to the schools for uploading the marks and directed to follow the given schedule for the same:

— Start date of uploading marks - April 6, 2026

— Last date to upload marks - April 13, 2026

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