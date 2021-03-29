CDC chief warns of ‘impending doom’ as Covid cases on rise

Walensky said she was speaking “not only as your CDC director, but as a wife, as a mother, as a daughter, to ask you to just, please, hold on a little while longer. I so badly want to be done, I know you all so badly want to be done, we are just almost there but not quite yet," she said. “So I’m asking you to just hold on a little longer, to get vaccinated when you can, so that all of those people that we all love will still be here when this pandemic ends."