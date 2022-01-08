CDC Director encourages schools to stay open with Covid-19 precautions

Quarantine refers to someone staying away from others when they may have been exposed to the virus but hasn’t yet tested positive themselves; people isolate when they are sick or have a confirmed infection. The CDC now recommends that people can exit from isolation after five days, as long as they haven’t had a fever in 24 hours and their symptoms have improved. People should wear a well-fitted mask around others for an additional five days, the CDC said. Otherwise, people should wait for symptoms to resolve or isolate for the full 10 days, the CDC says.