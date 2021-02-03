Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >CDC director says teachers don’t need vaccines to reopen schools
FILE PHOTO: Walensky’s remarks come as the Biden administration faces pressure to reopen schools, caught between its pledge to safely do so and demands from teachers’ unions about their working environments

CDC director says teachers don’t need vaccines to reopen schools

1 min read . 11:07 PM IST Bloomberg

Vaccinating teachers isn’t a pre-requisite for the safe reopening of U.S. schools, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said at a Wednesday briefing

Vaccinating teachers isn’t a pre-requisite for the safe reopening of U.S. schools, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said at a Wednesday briefing.

Vaccinating teachers isn’t a pre-requisite for the safe reopening of U.S. schools, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said at a Wednesday briefing.

“There is increasing data to suggest that schools can safely reopen," she said, adding that “safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated in order to reopen safely."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Biden says caving on $1,400 checks would break a promise

3 min read . 11:26 PM IST

Govt places second purchase order with SII for 1 cr doses of Covishield: Report

1 min read . 11:20 PM IST

Mint Lite | India criminal laws, Singapore’s covid tracing, Navalny & more

4 min read . 11:13 PM IST

UK PM says level of COVID infections still 'alarmingly high' even as vaccination crosses 10 mn

1 min read . 11:08 PM IST

“There is increasing data to suggest that schools can safely reopen," she said, adding that “safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated in order to reopen safely."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Biden says caving on $1,400 checks would break a promise

3 min read . 11:26 PM IST

Govt places second purchase order with SII for 1 cr doses of Covishield: Report

1 min read . 11:20 PM IST

Mint Lite | India criminal laws, Singapore’s covid tracing, Navalny & more

4 min read . 11:13 PM IST

UK PM says level of COVID infections still 'alarmingly high' even as vaccination crosses 10 mn

1 min read . 11:08 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Walensky’s remarks come as the Biden administration faces pressure to reopen schools, caught between its pledge to safely do so and demands from teachers’ unions about their working environments.

Under guidance provided by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, teachers are considered essential workers, a priority category for immunizations, Walensky said. While teachers are eligible for shots in many parts of the U.S., state criteria vary widely, and vaccine supply remains a significant constraint.

Last week, the CDC released a paper as part of its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report focused on reopening schools in a rural Wisconsin county last fall. It found that while 191 Covid-19 cases were confirmed among students and staff, just seven student cases were tied to spread at school.

The report concluded that with precautions such as masking and keeping students in small group cohorts, “transmission risk within schools appeared low, suggesting that schools might be able to safely open with appropriate mitigation efforts in place."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.