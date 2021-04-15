CDC identifies small group of covid19 infections among fully vaccinated patients
- Incidence is rare, occurring in only 0.008% of cases and in line with expectations
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a small cohort of approximately 5,800 cases of Covid-19 infection among more than 66 million Americans who have completed a full course of vaccination.
These so-called breakthrough cases, which are defined as positive Covid-19 test results received at least two weeks after patients receive their final vaccine dose, represent 0.008% of the fully vaccinated population.
