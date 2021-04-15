Subscribe
Home >News >World >CDC identifies small group of covid19 infections among fully vaccinated patients

CDC identifies small group of covid19 infections among fully vaccinated patients

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 at the Carolina Vergara school in Santiago, Chile,
6 min read . 15 Apr 2021 ROBBIE WHELAN, The Wall Street Journal

  • Incidence is rare, occurring in only 0.008% of cases and in line with expectations

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a small cohort of approximately 5,800 cases of Covid-19 infection among more than 66 million Americans who have completed a full course of vaccination.

These so-called breakthrough cases, which are defined as positive Covid-19 test results received at least two weeks after patients receive their final vaccine dose, represent 0.008% of the fully vaccinated population.

