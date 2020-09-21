CDC indicates SARS CoV2 can spread by air

New Delhi: With increasing scientific evidence for airborne spread of SARS CoV2 virus , the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its updated guidance note has indicated that the virus can spread by tiny air particles.

The updated guidance said that the virus is known to spread "through respiratory droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols, produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks or breathes. It further said that these particles can cause infection when "inhaled into the nose, mouth, airways, and lungs."

This is thought to be the main way the virus spreads, the guidance said adding that there is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes)," the CDC said.

It further said that in general, indoor environments without good ventilation increase this risk.

The CDC also said that covid-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Earlier in July, the World Health Organization (WHO) also admitted the possibility of airborne transmission of the novel coronavirus in closed, poorly ventilated, crowded places such as during choir practice, in restaurants or in fitness classes.

The apex global public health agency received and open letter by over 200 scientists outlining evidence that showed floating virus particles can infect people who breathe them in.

The WHO had however called for an urgent need of high-quality research to elucidate the relative importance of different transmission routes; the role of airborne transmission in the absence of aerosol generating procedures; the dose of virus required for transmission to occur; the settings and risk factors for super-spreading events; and the extent of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission.

