CDC relaxes covid-19 travel guidance for fully vaccinated people
- Health officials say travel risk is low for those fully vaccinated; they also ease testing and self-quarantine recommendations
People who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can travel without putting themselves at serious risk as long as they wear masks and take other precautions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, moderating its blanket stance against travel even while continuing to discourage it.
The new guidance comes as studies have shown that Covid-19 vaccines have been effective in real-world conditions at reducing the risk of infections with or without symptoms.
