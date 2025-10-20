Ceasefire on edge? Witkoff and Kushner rush to Israel as IDF strikes threaten Donald Trump’s peace plan

A fragile calm between Israel and Hamas was shaken on Sunday after deadly clashes in Rafah threatened to unravel the newly established ceasefire. As both sides traded blame over the escalation, the Trump administration moved quickly to prevent a total breakdown of the agreement — dispatching senior envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Israel to oversee the truce’s next phase.

What triggered the renewed violence in Gaza?

Israel accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire early Sunday by attacking Israeli troops with anti-tank missiles near Rafah, killing two soldiers and injuring three others.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that militants emerged from a tunnel and launched the strike against an IDF vehicle. “In response,” the military noted, “the IDF conducted a series of air strikes targeting Hamas infrastructure and operatives in Gaza.”

According to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health, at least 23 Palestinians were killed in the retaliatory strikes. The IDF confirmed around 100 air raids were carried out across the Rafah area and other parts of Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack, saying Hamas had “violated the ceasefire” and promising a “strong response.” He subsequently ordered the closure of all Gaza crossings and the temporary suspension of humanitarian aid deliveries.

A senior Israeli official later confirmed that aid would resume on Monday morning, consistent with information shared by a U.S. official.

How did Israel and Hamas respond to the incident?

The IDF announced late Sunday that it was once again fully enforcing the ceasefire, following “a significant series of strikes.”

“In accordance with the directive of the political leadership, and following a significant series of strikes, the IDF has renewed adherence to the ceasefire after its violation by Hamas,” the military said.

“The IDF will continue to enforce the ceasefire agreement and will respond forcefully to any violation of the agreement.”

However, Hamas’ military wing denied involvement in the Rafah attack, insisting it remained “fully committed” to the truce.

“We are not aware of any incidents or clashes taking place in the Rafah area, because these are zones under Israeli control, and contact has been severed with our groups that remained there,” Hamas said in a statement.

What role is the Trump administration playing in Gaza? Behind the scenes, Israeli and American officials confirmed that Israel notified Washington in advance of the air strikes through the U.S. command centre overseeing the ceasefire.

Senior Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held a call with Israeli Minister Ron Dermer and other officials to coordinate next steps.

A US official said the administration urged Israel to act with restraint.

“We urged Israel to respond proportionately but show restraint,” the official told Axios. “The focus should be on isolating Hamas for its violations and moving fast towards creating an alternative for Hamas in Gaza, rather than resuming the war.”

Another senior American official acknowledged that both Israel and Hamas have taken “worrying actions” since President Trump’s visit to the region last week, adding that the clashes were “exactly the kind of incidents we were concerned about.”

What’s next for the ceasefire and Trump’s Gaza plan? According to US officials, the next 30 days will be “critical” for sustaining the truce. “We are now in charge of what’s going on in Gaza when it comes to the implementation of the deal,” one senior official said. “We are going to be calling the shots.”

Witkoff and Kushner, is expected to arrive in Israel this week to spearhead the next phase of Trump’s peace plan — a multi-step process aimed at stabilising Gaza and preventing Hamas from regaining control.

Their objectives include:

Stabilising the ceasefire to enable humanitarian access and reconstruction.

Continuing the return of the bodies of deceased hostages — a key Israeli demand, as 16 bodies remain unreturned.

Coordinating with the UN to ensure humanitarian aid reaches civilians rather than Hamas.

Establishing an international stabilisation force in Gaza to maintain security.

Launching plans for the construction of “New Rafah”, a prototype for a post-Hamas Gaza.

A senior US official acknowledged the immense challenge ahead:

“Now the real work begins,” the official said. “There’s a need for people who know how to run a municipality, how to build a water-sewer plant and run it. Local government people. It’s a huge challenge — especially because so much of Gaza is rubble.”

JD Vance Expected in Israel Later Vice President JD Vance is expected to visit Israel this week as part of a push by the Trump administration for the implementation of the agreement to end the Gaza war, four Israeli officials and one U.S. official with knowledge of the plan said.

Why does this matter? The Gaza ceasefire is one of President Trump’s most significant diplomatic achievements, marking the end of months of bloodshed. However, Sunday’s deadly exchange underscores how fragile the agreement remains — and how much hinges on the coming weeks of U.S.-led mediation.

As one official put it: