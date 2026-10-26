Celebrations begin after Serbia elections 2026 results | Explained - How historic students movement brought down Vučić

Serbia witnessed nationwide celebrations on Monday after a student-backed movement defeated longtime leader Aleksandar Vucic's ruling alliance in a landmark parliamentary election, ending 14 years of political dominance and setting the stage for a major shift in the Balkan country's leadership.

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Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Belgrade and other Serbian cities after Vucic conceded defeat late on Sunday, according to Reuters. The result followed nearly two years of peaceful, student-led anti-government protests demanding accountability and calling for the populist leader to step down.

With almost 99% of votes counted, the student-backed candidates had secured 52.7% of the vote, compared with 39.2% for the alliance led by Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), according to the State Election Commission, Reuters reported.

The student-backed list won 139 seats in Serbia's 250-member parliament, while the SNS-led alliance secured 97. Minority parties won the remaining seats.

The Associated Press (AP) described the outcome as a historic change of government, following a grassroots movement that mobilised university students against corruption, cronyism and organised crime.

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However, while the election result prompted celebrations among supporters, uncertainty remains over who will lead the incoming government and how the diverse movement will translate its protest demands into policy.

How the student movement brought down Vucic The movement gained momentum in 2024 after a canopy collapsed at a renovated railway station in Novi Sad, northern Serbia, killing 16 people. The tragedy triggered allegations that corruption and negligence had contributed to poor construction work, according to AP.

Students led protests demanding accountability and action against corruption. Over nearly two years, the demonstrations developed into a wider challenge to Vucic's government, with the movement attracting support from people frustrated with the state of public institutions.

Reuters reported that the student-backed candidates included university professors, actors and farmers. Rather than emerging from a conventional political party with an established leadership structure, the movement grew out of the protests and campaigned on an agenda centred on tackling corruption and improving education.

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Its message resonated with voters, AP reported, as the movement challenged a ruling party that had dominated Serbian politics for more than a decade.

Vucic and the SNS repeatedly denied accusations of corruption and repression.

Vucic's campaign failed to reverse the tide Vucic attempted to strengthen his position ahead of the election by resigning from the presidency to pursue a bid to become prime minister. He also launched a campaign that included favourable coverage on state media, attacks on political opponents and promises of higher pensions, new roads and cheaper medicines.

Those efforts failed to prevent the student-backed candidates from securing a decisive victory.

The movement's criticism of corruption, cronyism and organised crime under Vucic resonated widely with voters.

The election result also came amid longstanding concerns about the fairness of elections under Vucic. There were allegations of voting irregularities, violent incidents, favourable treatment in pro-government media and the use of public funds to secure electoral support. Vucic's government and party have faced repeated criticism over these issues, while the ruling side has denied accusations of wrongdoing.

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After conceding defeat on Sunday, Vucic blamed foreign interference.

"I want people to know," he said. "This was the verification of a revolution that they carried out directly with support of different European countries and the deep American state, the one that is also against President (Donald) Trump."

He also vowed to continue fighting from the opposition.

"Our structure is very firm, we are very united and strong, and we are used to being in opposition," Vucic said in a Sunday night speech, according to AP.

Former Serbian President Boris Tadic said Vucic might not have conceded had the student-backed movement secured a less convincing victory. Under the circumstances, however, Tadic said, "he could not avoid it."

Who is Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia's longtime leader? Vucic has been one of the most influential figures in Serbian politics for more than a decade. According to AP, he served as deputy prime minister, prime minister and president over the past 14 years, turning the largely ceremonial presidency into the centre of political power.

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His political career spans more than 30 years. AP reported that Vucic began as an ultranationalist who advocated the creation of a “Greater Serbia” during the Yugoslav wars of the 1990s before later shifting towards a declared pro-European position.

As information minister in the late 1990s, he oversaw a period in which media outlets critical of then-President Slobodan Milosevic faced heavy fines or closure, AP reported.

Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party came to power in 2012 after moving towards a pro-European stance. In office, he sought to balance relations with the European Union, Russia and other global powers.

Who will govern Serbia after the election? Despite its decisive parliamentary victory, the student-backed movement faces questions about its leadership and governing strategy.

The movement has no clear leader and that it remains uncertain who will become prime minister or take up other senior government positions.

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Among the prominent figures associated with the candidates are cardiologist Ilija Srdanovic, who heads the student-backed candidate list; former central bank governor Dejan Soskic; and Radomir Sajcic, a Belgrade University professor who spoke on behalf of the movement after its victory.

The movement's stated domestic priorities include rooting out corruption and improving education. Turning those commitments into legislation and administrative reforms will require a functioning government and cooperation among its diverse supporters.

The election has also highlighted differences among voters about the transition. While some welcomed the result as an opportunity to address corruption, others expressed concern about the movement's unclear leadership and its readiness to govern.