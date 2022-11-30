Celebrations erupt in Iran after world cup loss, people wave US flag; yes, you read that right1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 12:43 PM IST
Since Mahsa Amini's death in September, at least 488 people in Iran have died in protests.
Since Mahsa Amini's death in September, at least 488 people in Iran have died in protests.
People in Iran had an unusual reaction when their national football team got eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2022 after having lost to the United States. Numerous people were seen celebrating the moment of loss, some waved US flags in support of the American football team and some fired crackers in celebration.