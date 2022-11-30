People in Iran had an unusual reaction when their national football team got eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2022 after having lost to the United States. Numerous people were seen celebrating the moment of loss, some waved US flags in support of the American football team and some fired crackers in celebration.

“Iranians are overtly displaying their joy at the national soccer team’s loss to the US at the #Worldcup. Many Iranians agree that the national team represents the regime, not the people," posted Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad while sharing a glimpse of the celebrations in a video clip.

This is a loss for the Islamic Republic, not for Iran. The Iranian people will triumph over the tyrannical mullahs' regime with their courage and struggle. Scenes of Iranians celebrating the victory of the American team. #MahsaAmini‌ #مهسا_امینی #IranRevolution #IranvsUSA pic.twitter.com/xxK43vj6L4 — EYAD ALDULAIMI (@eyadbon) November 29, 2022

Masih wrote in another post: “Waving American flag in the streets of Iran. For 43 years regime brainwashed Iranians to hate America. But see how people across Iran are celebrating the victory of Us soccer team against the Islamic Republic. People are heard shouting "America, we are behind you."

Waving American flag in the streets of Iran.



For 43 years regime brainwashed Iranians to hate America.

But see how people across Iran are celebrating the victory of Us soccer team against the Islamic Republic.



People are heard shouting "America, we are behind you.#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/cjvQ89GFMy — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 30, 2022

“I can't post all the videos from Tehran. There are too many. The streets are full. There are videos from all parts of the city. After the US soccer team's victory," wrote one Twitter user.

Ich kann nicht alle Videos aus Teheran posten. Es sind zu viele. Die Straßen sind voll. Es gibt Videos aus allen Stadtteilen. Nach dem Sieg der US Fußballmannschaft. #IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/bZyUTyxPyJ — Shoura Hashemi (@ShouraHashemi) November 29, 2022

“Celebration in the Kurdish-Iranian city of #Kamyaran as the regime’s national team has lost to the US in the #WorldCup. Tonight, all over Iran, people are celebrating. Our #IranRevolution is stronger. Iranians want this regime out," wrote another user.

This is from Saqqez, #MahsaAmini’s hometown. The moment the USA scored a goal in the match against #Iran. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/KOqY7c89C0 — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) November 29, 2022

Middle East analyst Jason Brodsky shared a video clip of the moment when the USA scored a goal against the Islamic republic. The scene of celebration with fire crackers is from Saqqez, Mahsa Amini’s hometown, Brodsky wrote.

An Iranian woman attending the #FIFAWorldCup was escorted out of the stadium for wearing a t-shirt that says "Women, life, freedom." Qatar may overstretch this and see it as violating FIFA rules, but the world will see it as oppressing Iranian dissidents.pic.twitter.com/JcDI9EoktS — Fatima Alasrar (@YemeniFatima) November 28, 2022

On September 16, Mahsa Amini was murdered in detention by Iran's notorious morality police for not donning her hijab properly. Since then, at least 488 people have died in protests against Amini's death, according to the Iranian Human Rights (IHR) group. The numbers include 60 children and 29 women.

1. At least 448 people inc 60 children and 29 women have been killed by security forces. The numbers are a minimum and only include cases verified by IHRNGO through docs inc death certificates/medical staff testimony, or confirmation through two independent sources.#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/4i28n4ShMs — Iran Human Rights (IHR NGO) (@IHRights) November 29, 2022

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author