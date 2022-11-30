Celebrations erupt in Iran after world cup loss, people wave US flag; yes, you read that right1 min read . 12:43 PM IST
Since Mahsa Amini's death in September, at least 488 people in Iran have died in protests.
People in Iran had an unusual reaction when their national football team got eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2022 after having lost to the United States. Numerous people were seen celebrating the moment of loss, some waved US flags in support of the American football team and some fired crackers in celebration.
“Iranians are overtly displaying their joy at the national soccer team’s loss to the US at the #Worldcup. Many Iranians agree that the national team represents the regime, not the people," posted Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad while sharing a glimpse of the celebrations in a video clip.
Masih wrote in another post: “Waving American flag in the streets of Iran. For 43 years regime brainwashed Iranians to hate America. But see how people across Iran are celebrating the victory of Us soccer team against the Islamic Republic. People are heard shouting "America, we are behind you."
“I can't post all the videos from Tehran. There are too many. The streets are full. There are videos from all parts of the city. After the US soccer team's victory," wrote one Twitter user.
“Celebration in the Kurdish-Iranian city of #Kamyaran as the regime’s national team has lost to the US in the #WorldCup. Tonight, all over Iran, people are celebrating. Our #IranRevolution is stronger. Iranians want this regime out," wrote another user.
Middle East analyst Jason Brodsky shared a video clip of the moment when the USA scored a goal against the Islamic republic. The scene of celebration with fire crackers is from Saqqez, Mahsa Amini’s hometown, Brodsky wrote.
On September 16, Mahsa Amini was murdered in detention by Iran's notorious morality police for not donning her hijab properly. Since then, at least 488 people have died in protests against Amini's death, according to the Iranian Human Rights (IHR) group. The numbers include 60 children and 29 women.
